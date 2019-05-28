Delmarva beats Hagerstown 5-4

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) -- Alexis Torres and Robbie Thorburn scored on an error in the fifth inning, leading the Delmarva Shorebirds to a 5-4 win over the Hagerstown Suns on Tuesday.

The play came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Shorebirds a 4-2 lead. Later in the inning, Doran Turchin scored on a wild pitch.

Following the big inning, the Suns cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Justin Connell hit a two-run home run.

Delmarva right-hander Gray Fenter (4-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Ryan Tapani (2-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and seven hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Jose Sanchez singled three times, scoring a run and also driving one home for the Suns.

Delmarva improved to 5-2 against Hagerstown this season.