Goins’ double leads Charlotte to 9-4 win over Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Ryan Goins hit a two-run double in the second inning, leading the Charlotte Knights to a 9-4 win over the Indianapolis Indians on Tuesday.

The double by Goins, part of a three-run inning, gave the Knights a 2-0 lead before Goins scored on an error later in the inning.

The Indians cut into the deficit in the third inning when Pablo Reyes hit a two-run home run.

The Knights later added one run in the fourth, four in the fifth, and one in the ninth to secure the victory.

Daniel Palka was a triple short of the cycle, scoring two runs for Charlotte.

Charlotte left-hander Colton Turner (3-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on five hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Eduardo Vera (3-4) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and nine hits over 4 1/3 innings.