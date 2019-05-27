Dominguez, Destino lead Kannapolis to 4-1 win over Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) -- Alex Destino hit a two-run home run and had three hits, and Johan Dominguez threw six scoreless innings as the Kannapolis Intimidators topped the Lakewood BlueClaws 4-1 on Monday.

Dominguez (2-2) allowed two hits while striking out six and walking one to get the win.

Kannapolis went up 4-0 in the eighth after Romy Gonzalez hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run home run by Destino.

Lakewood answered in the bottom of the inning when Jonathan Guzman scored on an error to cut the deficit to three.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Victor Santos (2-5) went four innings, allowing one run and four hits while striking out four in the South Atlantic League game.