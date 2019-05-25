Peterson’s homer leads Okla. City to 4-2 win over Omaha

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) -- Shane Peterson hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 4-2 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Saturday.

The home run by Peterson scored Will Smith to give the Dodgers a 3-2 lead.

The Dodgers tacked on another run in the eighth when Daniel Castro hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Cameron Perkins.

Okla. City left-hander Rob Zastryzny (2-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on eight hits over five innings. Opposing starter Scott Blewett (2-5) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing three runs and six hits over five innings.

For the Storm Chasers, Elier Hernandez singled three times.