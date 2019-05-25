Pena leads Potomac to 1-0 win over Frederick

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) -- Malvin Pena allowed just two hits over 5 2/3 innings, leading the Potomac Nationals over the Frederick Keys in a 1-0 win on Saturday.

Pena struck out four and walked two.

The game's only run was scored in the bottom of the sixth inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Gage Canning stole second, went to third on an error, and then scored on a double by Aldrem Corredor.

Jhon Romero (3-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Matthias Dietz (1-5) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jomar Reyes doubled and singled for the Keys. Frederick was held scoreless for the third time this season, while the Potomac staff recorded its second shutout of the year.