Stamets hits grand slam, leads Columbus over Indianapolis

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Eric Stamets hit a grand slam in the fifth inning, leading the Columbus Clippers to a 15-9 win over the Indianapolis Indians on Saturday.

The grand slam by Stamets gave the Clippers an 11-6 lead and capped an eight-run inning for Columbus. Earlier in the inning, Columbus tied the game when Bobby Bradley hit an RBI single and then took the lead when Ryan Flaherty drew a bases-loaded walk.

The Clippers later added a run in the sixth and three in the seventh. In the sixth, Daniel Johnson hit an RBI single, while Johnson drove in two runs and Adam Rosales drove in one in the seventh.

Starter Asher Wojciechowski (4-1) got the win while Pedro Vasquez (0-1) took the loss in relief in the International League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Several Indians chipped in at the plate, as five players collected at least two hits. Jose Osuna homered and doubled, driving in six runs.

Columbus improved to 6-3 against Indianapolis this season.