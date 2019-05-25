Solak leads Durham over Charlotte 4-3

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Nick Solak homered and had three hits as the Durham Bulls topped the Charlotte Knights 4-3 on Saturday.

Down 2-0 in the first, Charlotte tied the game when Matt Skole hit a two-run home run.

After Durham added a run in the second on a home run by Nick Ciuffo, the Bulls added to their lead in the eighth inning when Solak hit a solo home run.

The Knights saw their comeback attempt come up short after Adam Engel hit an RBI triple, driving in Paulo Orlando in the ninth inning to cut the Durham lead to 4-3.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Durham right-hander Arturo Reyes (3-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Ross Detwiler (1-1) took the loss in the International League game after giving up three runs and six hits over five innings.

Despite the loss, Charlotte is 4-2 against Durham this season.