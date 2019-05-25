Menez, Houchins spur Richmond to 6-3 win over Akron

AKRON, Ohio (AP) -- Zach Houchins had two hits and scored two runs, and Conner Menez allowed just three hits over seven innings as the Richmond Flying Squirrels topped the Akron RubberDucks 6-3 on Saturday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Flying Squirrels and a four-game winning streak for the RubberDucks.

Menez (3-2) allowed two runs while striking out four and walking one to get the win.

Richmond started the scoring in the first inning when Gio Brusa hit a two-run double.

Trailing 4-1, the RubberDucks cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Ka'ai Tom hit a solo home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Flying Squirrels later tacked on a run in both the seventh and ninth innings. In the seventh, Jonah Arenado hit an RBI double, while Jalen Miller hit an RBI single in the ninth.

Jake Paulson (2-3) went six innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out three and walked three.

Richmond hit a season-high five doubles in its victory.

Tom homered and singled twice, driving home two runs for the RubberDucks.