Inman, Ramiz spur West Virginia to 4-1 win over Lexington

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Ryan Ramiz homered and had two hits, and Ryne Inman hurled six scoreless innings as the West Virginia Power defeated the Lexington Legends 4-1 on Saturday.

Inman (5-3) allowed four hits while striking out seven and walking one to pick up the win.

After five scoreless innings, West Virginia got on the board in the bottom of the sixth when Ramiz hit a solo home run and Bobby Honeyman hit a two-run home run.

After West Virginia added a run in the seventh on a triple by Jarred Kelenic, the Legends cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Jackson Lueck hit an RBI double, driving in Jeison Guzman.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jon Heasley (4-2) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and three hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out four and walked six.

For the Legends, Lueck doubled and singled twice.