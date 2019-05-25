Toronto takes 3-game losing streak into matchup with San Diego

San Diego Padres (27-24, second in the NL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (20-31, fourth in the NL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Cal Quantrill (0-2, 5.40 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Edwin Jackson (0-1, 6.30 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Blue Jays are 9-17 on their home turf. The Toronto offense has compiled a .217 batting average as a team this season, last in the league. Freddy Galvis leads the team with an average of .274.

The Padres are 13-10 on the road. San Diego's lineup has 72 home runs this season, Franmil Reyes leads the club with 15 homers. The Padres won the last meeting 6-3. Matt Wisler earned his second victory and Hunter Renfroe went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for San Diego. Daniel Hudson took his second loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Galvis leads the Blue Jays with 49 hits and has 21 RBIs. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 10 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Eric Hosmer leads the Padres with 29 RBIs and is batting .284. Reyes is 7-for-34 with a double, four home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .212 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by one run

Padres: 5-5, .211 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored by five runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Ryan Tepera: 10-day IL (right elbow impingement), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), David Phelps: 60-day IL (elbow), Ken Giles: day-to-day (right wrist soreness), Clay Buchholz: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).

Padres Injuries: Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 60-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Alex Dickerson: 10-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jose Pirela: 10-day IL (oblique), Francisco Mejia: 10-day IL (knee).