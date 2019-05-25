Sandoval leads Salt Lake to 1-0 win over Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Patrick Sandoval allowed just three hits over six innings, leading the Salt Lake Bees over the Sacramento River Cats in a 1-0 win on Friday.

Sandoval (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked three.

The game's only run was scored in the sixth inning when Matt Thaiss hit a solo home run.

Tyler Beede (2-2) went seven innings, allowing one run and three hits to take the hard-luck loss in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out eight and walked one.

The River Cats were held scoreless for the second time this season, while the Bees' staff recorded their first shutout of the year.