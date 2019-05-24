Lopez hits walk-off single in 11th, Daytona beats Fort Myers 4-3

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Alejo Lopez hit a walk-off single with one out in the 11th inning, as the Daytona Tortugas beat the Fort Myers Miracle 4-3 on Friday.

Jose Garcia scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Lopez.

Daytona took a 3-0 lead on an RBI single by Garcia in the fifth inning. Fort Myers answered in the eighth inning when Lewin Diaz scored on a wild pitch and Ryan Jeffers hit a two-run home run.

Reliever Ryan Nutof (3-0) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked one over three scoreless innings. Hector Lujan (1-3) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing one run and one hit in the Florida State League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Miracle, Trevor Larnach reached base four times. Jeffers homered and singled, driving home two runs.