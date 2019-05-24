Jones hits walk-off single, Lynchburg beats Fayetteville 5-4

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) -- Nolan Jones hit a walk-off single, as the Lynchburg Hillcats topped the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 5-4 on Friday.

Gabriel Mejia scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a walk by Wilbis Santiago and then went to third on a single by Jones.

The Woodpeckers tied the game 4-4 in the top of the ninth when Jonathan Arauz hit an RBI single, scoring Michael Papierski.

Reliever Dakody Clemmer (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out one while allowing one run and two hits over one inning. Tanner Duncan (0-2) went one inning, allowing one run and three hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out two and walked two.

Santiago tripled and singled in the win. Mejia singled three times, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.

Papierski singled three times for the Woodpeckers.