Benson’s homer leads Lake County to 7-2 win over Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Will Benson hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Lake County Captains to a 7-2 win over the Lansing Lugnuts on Friday.

The home run by Benson started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Captains a 3-1 lead. Later in the inning, Bo Naylor hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Connor Smith.

The Captains later tacked on a run in both the sixth and ninth innings. In the sixth, Tyler Freeman hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jose Fermin, while Benson hit a solo home run in the ninth.

Lake County right-hander Luis Oviedo (5-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Josh Winckowski (4-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and eight hits over 4 2/3 innings.