Amaya’s single leads Tennessee to 5-1 win over Pensacola

KODAK, Tenn. (AP) -- Gioskar Amaya hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the Tennessee Smokies to a 5-1 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Friday.

The single by Amaya started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Smokies a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Jesse Hodges hit a two-run single and P.J. Higgins hit a sacrifice fly.

Charcer Burks tripled and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home for Tennessee.

Jordan Minch (5-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Jorge Alcala (5-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.