Reyes leads Portland to 1-0 win over Altoona

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -- Denyi Reyes allowed just three hits over six innings, leading the Portland Sea Dogs over the Altoona Curve in a 1-0 win on Friday.

Reyes (1-6) picked up the win after he struck out eight.

The game's only run was scored in the bottom of the fifth inning. After being hit with a pitch to lead off the inning, Josh Tobias advanced to third on a double by Luke Tendler and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Jake Romanski.

James Marvel (4-5) went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one run and two hits to take the hard-luck loss in the Eastern League game. He also struck out eight and walked three.

The Curve were blanked for the eighth time this season, while the Sea Dogs' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.