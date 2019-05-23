Harrison leads New Orleans to 12-4 win over Okla. City

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- Monte Harrison had two hits and four RBI, as the New Orleans Baby Cakes exploded for a season-high in runs in a 12-4 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Thursday.

New Orleans scored in six different innings in the victory, including the sixth, when Isan Diaz hit a three-run home run.

Brian Moran (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Okla. City starter Dennis Santana (0-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Will Smith doubled and singled twice for the Dodgers.