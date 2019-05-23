Rhinesmith leads Hagerstown over Kannapolis 5-1

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- Jacob Rhinesmith tripled and singled as the Hagerstown Suns topped the Kannapolis Intimidators 5-1 on Thursday.

Hagerstown took the lead in the first when it scored five runs, including a solo home run by Cody Wilson.

Chandler Day (1-1) got the win in relief while Kannapolis starter Kade McClure (1-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

With the win, Hagerstown improved to 4-2 against Kannapolis this season.