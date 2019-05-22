Sugilio scores winning run in 10th, Daytona beats Clearwater 8-7 in walk-off finish

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Stuart Fairchild drew a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning to score the winning run, as the Daytona Tortugas beat the Clearwater Threshers 8-7 on Wednesday.

Andy Sugilio scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a walk by Randy Ventura and then went to third on a hit batsman.

One batter earlier, Jose Garcia was hit by a pitch, scoring Yonathan Mendoza to tie the game 7-7.

The Tortugas scored three runs in the eighth before Clearwater took a 7-6 lead in the 10th when Daniel Brito hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Nick Maton.

Ryan Nutof (2-0) got the win in relief while Luis Cedeno (0-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Daytona took advantage of some erratic Clearwater pitching, drawing a season-high 10 walks in its victory.