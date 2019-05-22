Mateo’s sac fly leads Tampa to 7-1 win over Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Welfrin Mateo drove in Jason Lopez with a sacrifice fly in the second inning, leading the Tampa Tarpons to a 7-1 win over the Florida Fire Frogs on Wednesday. With the victory, the Tarpons swept the three-game series.

The sacrifice fly by Mateo, part of a three-run inning, gave the Tarpons a 1-0 lead before Isiah Gilliam hit a two-run single later in the inning.

The Tarpons later added two runs in both the third and sixth innings. In the third, Tyler Hill hit a two-run single, while Pablo Olivares and Oswaldo Cabrera both drove in a run in the sixth.

Tampa starter Frank German (2-2) picked up the win after allowing four hits over 5 2/3 scoreless innings. Opposing starter Philip Pfeifer (0-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game after allowing five runs and seven hits over five innings.

Tampa improved to 5-1 against Florida this season.