Castro’s homer leads Toledo to 10-4 win over Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Willi Castro hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, leading the Toledo Mud Hens to a 10-4 win over the Columbus Clippers on Wednesday.

The home run by Castro, part of a four-run inning, gave the Mud Hens a 5-1 lead before Danny Woodrow hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

Matt Hall (3-2) got the win in relief while Columbus starter Cody Anderson (0-1) took the loss in the International League game.