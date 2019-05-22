Fowler’s homer leads Las Vegas to 9-2 win over Albuquerque

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Dustin Fowler hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Las Vegas Aviators to a 9-2 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Tuesday.

The home run by Fowler scored Franklin Barreto to give the Aviators a 3-2 lead.

The Aviators later added two runs in the sixth and four in the seventh to put the game away.

Las Vegas right-hander Jake Buchanan (3-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Tim Melville (2-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing five runs and eight hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Isotopes, Peter Mooney doubled twice and singled.