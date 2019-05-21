Aguilera hits grand slam, leads Laguna over Oaxaca

LAGUNA, Mexico (AP) -- Eric Aguilera hit a grand slam in the sixth inning, leading the Algodoneros Union Laguna to a 6-2 win over the Guerreros de Oaxaca on Tuesday. The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Algodoneros and a three-game winning streak for the Guerreros.

The grand slam by Aguilera, part of a six-run inning, gave the Algodoneros a 4-2 lead before Francisco Rivera hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

Starter Edgar Osuna (1-4) got the win while Ozzie Mendez (1-2) took the loss in relief in the Mexican League game.

Samar Leyva doubled twice and singled, scoring two runs for the Guerreros. Moises Sierra singled three times, also stealing two bases.