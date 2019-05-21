Nunez’s double leads Portland to 9-8 win over Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Jhon Nunez hit a run-scoring double in the ninth inning, leading the Portland Sea Dogs to a 9-8 win over the Trenton Thunder on Tuesday. The win snapped an eight-game losing streak for the Sea Dogs.

The double by Nunez gave the Sea Dogs a 9-8 lead and capped a three-run inning for Portland. Earlier in the inning, Portland tied the game when Cody Asche hit an RBI single.

Brian Ellington (1-0) got the win in relief while Matt Wivinis (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Kyle Holder doubled and singled, scoring two runs for the Thunder.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Despite the loss, Trenton is 9-1 against Portland this season.