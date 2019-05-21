Reyes hits walk-off single, West Michigan beats Bowling Green 4-3

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (AP) -- Daniel Reyes hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the West Michigan Whitecaps topped the Bowling Green Hot Rods 4-3 on Tuesday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Whitecaps.

Wenceel Perez scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk and advanced to third following singles by Ulrich Bojarski and Reyes.

The Whitecaps tied the game 3-3 when Reynaldo Rivera hit an RBI single, scoring Reyes in the sixth.

Reliever Robbie Welhaf (1-0) went one scoreless inning, striking out two to pick up the win. Chris Muller (0-3) went two innings, allowing one run and three hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

Jordan Pearce tripled and singled in the win.

Ford Proctor tripled and doubled, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Hot Rods.