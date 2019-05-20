Sports
Herrera, Whalen lead the way for Peoria
APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -- Ivan Herrera homered and doubled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the Peoria Chiefs beat the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 7-4 on Monday.
Brady Whalen doubled and singled with two RBIs for Peoria.
Peoria took the lead in the first when Herrera hit a two-run home run and Malcom Nunez hit an RBI single.
Trailing 5-3, the Timber Rattlers cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Chad McClanahan drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Yeison Coca.
The Chiefs later tacked on two runs in the ninth when Brendan Donovan got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Nunez drew a bases-loaded walk to secure the victory.
Peoria starter Alvaro Seijas (3-4) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Adam Hill (4-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing five runs and eight hits over five innings.
With the win, Peoria improved to 3-1 against Wisconsin this season.
Comments