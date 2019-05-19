Gonzalez leads Monterrey to 3-0 win over Tabasco

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) -- Edgar Gonzalez allowed just four hits over five innings, leading the Sultanes de Monterrey over the Olmecas de Tabasco in a 3-0 win in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Gonzalez (7-0) picked up the win after he struck out two.

In the first inning, Monterrey took a 1-0 lead on an error that scored Sho Aranami. The Sultanes scored again in the sixth when Chris Roberson hit an RBI single and Amadeo Zazueta drew a bases-loaded walk.

Adrian Garza (2-4) went five innings, allowing one run and three hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

The Olmecas were held off the scoreboard for the third time this season, while the Sultanes' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.