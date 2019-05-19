Barria, Thaiss lead Salt Lake to 6-4 win over Las Vegas

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Jaime Barria tossed a six-hit complete game and Matt Thaiss went 1 for 2, as the Salt Lake Bees topped the Las Vegas Aviators 6-4 in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Barria (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out five while allowing four runs.

Salt Lake took the lead in the first when it put up five runs, including two RBI each from Jarrett Parker and Brennon Lund.

Following the big inning, the Aviators cut into the deficit in the third inning when Jorge Mateo hit a two-run home run.

The Bees tacked on another run in the fourth when Thaiss hit an RBI double, bringing home Lund.

Las Vegas saw its comeback attempt come up short after Tyler Ramirez hit an RBI double in the fifth inning and Seth Brown hit a solo home run in the sixth to cut the Salt Lake lead to 6-4.

J.B. Wendelken (0-1) allowed five runs and got one out in the Pacific Coast League game.