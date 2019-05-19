Olmeda hits walk-off homer, Burlington beats Wisconsin 4-3

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) -- Alexis Olmeda hit a walk-off solo homer, as the Burlington Bees defeated the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 4-3 in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

In the top of the first, Wisconsin took the lead on a triple by Jesus Lujano that scored Connor McVey, Yeison Coca and David Fry. Burlington answered in the fourth inning when D.C. Arendas hit a three-run home run.

Olmeda homered and singled in the win.

Ben Morrison (2-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Peter Strzelecki (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Brice Turang singled twice, also stealing two bases for the Timber Rattlers.

The Bees swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 7-6 in eight innings.