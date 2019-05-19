Sports
Key hole at the PGA Championship
A look at the key hole Sunday in the fourth round of the PGA Championship:
HOLE: 16.
YARDAGE: 490.
PAR: 4.
STROKE AVERAGE: 4.61.
RANK: 1.
KEY FACT: Dustin Johnson had moved within one stroke of leader Brooks Koepka when his approach shot from the fairway caught a gust of wind and sailed over the green. Johnson wound up bogeying the hole, and Koepka parred it after he had made four straight bogeys. That helped greatly in Koepka successfully defending his title.
