Key hole at the PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka watches his putt drop for birdie on the ninth hole during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament, Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y. AP Photo

A look at the key hole Sunday in the fourth round of the PGA Championship:

HOLE: 16.

YARDAGE: 490.

PAR: 4.

STROKE AVERAGE: 4.61.

RANK: 1.

KEY FACT: Dustin Johnson had moved within one stroke of leader Brooks Koepka when his approach shot from the fairway caught a gust of wind and sailed over the green. Johnson wound up bogeying the hole, and Koepka parred it after he had made four straight bogeys. That helped greatly in Koepka successfully defending his title.