Historically black colleges carry the flag in First Four

FILE - In this March 14, 2018, file photo, Texas Southern's Donte Clark (1) eyes the basket against North Carolina Central's Larry McKnight Jr. (0) during the first half of a First Four game of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Dayton, Ohio. The First Four has become a reward and showcase for Historically Black College and Universities, the group of schools that predate the integration, that usually do not get to play in the national spotlight without being a tasty opening-round appetizer for a No. 1 seed. John Minchillo, File AP Photo