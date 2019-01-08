Crean concerned about Georgia’s toughness after SEC debut

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2019, file photo, Georgia head coach Tom Crean speaks with an official in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee, in Knoxville, Tenn. Crean received a jolting welcome to the SEC in Georgia's 90-56 loss at No. 3 Tennessee, reminding the first-year coach his team has "a long way" to go entering Wednesday night's game against Vanderbilt. Shawn Millsaps, File AP Photo