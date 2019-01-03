WKU uses balanced attack in 68-50 win over Charlotte

Jared Savage scored 13 points with four 3-pointers as Western Kentucky had 10 players score in its 68-50 win against Charlotte on Thursday night in a Conference USA opener.
The Hilltoppers (8-6) showed no effects of a letdown following their 83-76 home win over then No. 15-ranked Wisconsin on Dec. 29. The Hilltoppers are 7-3 against Power 5 schools in the last two seasons.
Western Kentucky used a 14-2 run in the first half to take control and led 34-25 at intermission. Savage and Jake Ohmer hit back-to-back 3s to cap an 11-0 run and put WKU out front 54-31 with 13:15 left.
Ohmer scored 12 points, Charles Bassey 11 and Dalano Banton 10. The Hilltoppers shot 24 of 48 from the field including 12 of 28 from long range.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Jon Davis led Charlotte (3-9) with 24 points and Dravon Magnum added 12. The 49ers were 17-of-48 shooting (35.4 percent).
Comments