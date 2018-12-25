Ga Tech aims to send Johnson out as winner against Minnesota

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2018 file photo Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson, left, and University of Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck pose with the NCAA college football Quick Lane Bowl trophy at a news conference in Allen Park, Mich. Johnson will lead Georgia Tech for the final time Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018 against Minnesota in the Quick Lane Bowl. Johnson is 82-59 at Georgia Tech over 11 seasons and 128-88 overall, including six seasons at Navy. Minnesota has a nation-high 52 percent of its roster filled by freshman. The young became bowl eligible by beating Purdue 41-10 and Wisconsin 37-15 in November. Detroit News via AP Max Ortiz