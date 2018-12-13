North Dakota State stays in-house, names Entz head coach

FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, North Dakota State head coach Chris Klieman, right, talks with Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley, left, before an NCAA college football game in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Kansas State hired Klieman to lead its football program Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, passing the reins from retired Hall of Fame coach Bill Snyder to someone with three Football Championship Subdivision titles but little Big 12 experience. Charlie Neibergall, File AP Photo