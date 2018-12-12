Sorry, Seattle: NHL GMs learned from Vegas expansion draft

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2018, file photo, Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson, of Sweden, reaches for a loose puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, in St. Louis. Hindsight is 43/35 for the Columbus Blue Jackets. That’s how many goals and assists William Karlsson put up for the Vegas Golden Knights after the Blue Jackets let him go in the expansion draft. Jeff Roberson, File AP Photo