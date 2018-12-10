AP source: Raiders fire GM Reggie McKenzie

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2018, file photo, Oakland Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie stands on the field before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Oakland, Calif. The Oakland Raiders have fired general manager Reggie McKenzie less than two years after he was named the NFL's executive of the year. A person familiar with the move says McKenzie was let go on Monday from the position he had held for almost seven seasons. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not made an announcement. Ben Margot, File AP Photo