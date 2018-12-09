UCLA edges Notre Dame 65-62 on Wilkes’ 3-pointer

Kris Wilkes hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 0.1 seconds remaining, lifting UCLA to a 65-62 victory over Notre Dame on Saturday night after the Bruins blew a 14-point lead.
Jalen Hill blocked a layup by Prentiss Hubb, Prince Ali grabbed the defensive rebound and fed Wilkes, who staggered backward as he hit the game-winner in the first meeting between the longtime rivals since 2009.
Wilkes finished with 14 points. Jaylen Hands and Ali added 12 points each for the Bruins (7-2).
Rex Pflueger led the Fighting Irish with 14 points, making all four of his 3-pointers, in his homecoming game. D.J. Harvey added 13 points and John Mooney had 12 points and 11 rebounds.
It was the 49th meeting in the series that began in 1952. UCLA owns a 29-20 edge.
UCLA led by 14 early in the second half, but the Irish (6-3) regained the lead on a pair of free throws by Hubb with 5:52 remaining as part of a 12-0 run.
Pflueger's 3-pointer kept the Irish ahead 62-57 before Ali dunked. He later got fouled on a 3-point attempt and made all three free throws to tie it at 62-all.
The motivation for Notre Dame to resume the home-and-home series was to bring team captain Pflueger back home in his final season. The senior guard helped Mater Dei High in Santa Ana to the school's first-ever undefeated season at 35-0 in 2013-14.
Both teams struggled offensively in the first half when UCLA closed with 11 straight points by five different players to lead 31-20.
The Irish shot 23 percent and scored their fewest points in a half this season. Thanks to their late scoring spurt, the Bruins raised their shooting to 32 percent but still had their second-fewest points in a half.
BIG PICTURE
Notre Dame: It was the first true road game of season for the Irish after playing their first seven at home — with six wins — and then losing to Oklahoma at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.
UCLA: The Bruins secured an important win over an ACC team with Cincinnati and No. 19 Ohio State waiting on the road in the next two weeks.
UP NEXT
Notre Dame: Plays Purdue in the Crossroads Classic at Indianapolis on Dec. 15.
UCLA: Hosts Belmont on Dec. 15 in the last of four straight home games.
