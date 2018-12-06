Comfortable Cowboys? NFC East leaders say they can’t be

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2017, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz, left, and Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott, right, greet each other after their NFL football game, in Arlington, Texas. Prescott and the Cowboys saved their season with a win in Philadelphia a month ago. Now Carson Wentz and the defending champion Eagles are trying to do the same in Texas against first-place Dallas on Sunday. Ron Jenkins, File AP Photo