Surging Chargers are not overlooking slumping Bengals

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) passes as Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Terrell Edmunds (34) rushes toward him in the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh. The Chargers are coming off a big win at Pittsburgh and have a key AFC West showdown next week at Kansas City. But it is the game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, against Cincinnati that concerns coach Anthony Lynn the most. Don Wright, File AP Photo