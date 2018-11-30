AP source: Indians agree to trade All-Star Gomes to Nats

A person familiar with the talks says the Cleveland Indians have agreed to trade All-Star catcher Yan Gomes to the Washington Nationals.
In return, the AL Central champions would get outfielder Daniel Jonson and right-hander Jefry Rodriguez, the person told The Associated Press on Friday night, speaking on condition of anonymity because the teams had not announced the swap.
The Nationals went into the offseason in need of a new catcher — and now have two new ones. They also signed free agent Kurt Suzuki.
Gomes has been a steady player for Cleveland since coming over from Toronto in 2012. The 31-year-old had one of his best offensive seasons in 2018, batting .266 with a career-high 26 doubles, 16 homers and 48 RBIs in 112 games. He was also excellent behind the plate and got selected an AL All-Star for the first time.
