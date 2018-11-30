Red River rematch: No. 5 Oklahoma, No. 9 Texas for Big 12

FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, Texas tight end Andrew Beck (47) wears the Golden Hat and celebrates with fans after defeating Oklahoma 48-45 in an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. No. 5 Oklahoma and No. 9 Texas are playing in a rare Red River rivalry rematch in the Big 12 championship game on Saturday. It is the first time in 115 years that the border state rivals will play twice in the same season. Cooper Neill, File AP Photo