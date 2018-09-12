Predators’ Watson suspended 27 games for domestic abuse.

FILE - In this March 8, 2018 file photo Nashville Predators left wing Austin Watson celebrates after scoring a goal against the Anaheim Ducks in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Nashville, Tenn. Watson has been suspended without pay for the entire preseason and first 27 games of the regular season for domestic abuse. Commissioner Gary Bettman handed down the suspension Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018 after an investigation and a hearing with Watson last week. Watson pleaded no contest in July to a charge of domestic assault stemming from an incident in June, and the league found Watson engaged in unacceptable off-ice conduct. Mark Humphrey AP Photo