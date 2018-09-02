Northern Iowa linebacker Duncan Ferch makes an open-field tackle on University of Montana wide receiver Keenan Curran during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Missoula, Mont., Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.
Sneed helps Montana to win over N. Iowa in Hauck’s return

By FRITZ NEIGHBOR Associated Press

September 02, 2018 01:12 AM

MISSOULA, Mont.

Dalton Sneed ran for one score and threw for another, helping Montana hold off Northern Iowa for a 26-23 win on Saturday night in Bobby Hauck's first game back as Montana's coach.

Hauck, who guided the Grizzlies (1-0) to Big Sky Conference titles in each of his seven seasons as the helm from 2003-09, saw his defense hold Northern Iowa to 47 total yards in the first half. Sneed tore off a 17-yard scramble to give the Grizzlies a 6-0 lead about 2½ minutes into the game.

Sneed, who transferred from Fort Scott Community College after beginning his college career UNLV, hit Samori Toure with a 10-yard touchdown pass with 25 seconds left in the first quarter, making it 16-0.

The lead grew to 26-0 by halftime on a 25-yard double-pass from Keenan Curran to tight end Colin Bingham, and a 31-yard field goal from Tim Semenza as the second quarter ended.

Northern Iowa (0-1), ranked No. 13 in the FCS, got on the board when backup quarterback Colton Howell sneaked in from 1-yard out with 1:57 left in the third quarter.

Marcus Weymiller added a 1-yard touchdown run with 11:43 to play and, after a pair of Montana punts, Northern Iowa drew to 26-23 after Howell's 11-yard pass to Nick Fossey with 3:14 remaining.

Sneed, who threw for 239 yards on 28-of-39 passing, hit Toure with a 14-yard pass on third-and-2 to allow 24th-ranked Montana to run out the clock.

Howell threw for 140 yards on 11-of-22 passing in relief of starter Eli Dunne, who completed just 5 of 20 passes for 24 yards with an interception.

The Grizzlies improved to 6-0 all-time against UNI. Montana also beat the Panthers 48-10 in the 2011 I-AA playoffs, but the win was vacated due to NCAA infractions.

