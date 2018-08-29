Alabama’s reign causes SEC foes to lose patience in coaches

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2013, file photo, Alabama head coach Nick Saban holds The Coaches Trophy after the BCS National Championship college football game against Notre Dame, in Miami. The decade-long chase to catch Alabama has caused patience to wear thin across the rest of the Southeastern Conference. As Nick Saban and Alabama chase their sixth national title in 10 seasons this year, five of the SEC’s other 13 programs have new coaches. It represents the league’s highest turnover since 1946, when the SEC had six new coaches. David J. Phillip, File AP Photo