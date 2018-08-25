Storm and Dream take similar approaches during week off

FILE - In this July 10, 2018, file photo, Seattle Storm coach Dan Hughes gestures during the team’s WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks in Seattle. The veteran WNBA coach had a week to get ready for the playoffs as No. 1 Seattle earned a double bye to the semifinals. Hughes, who has been coaching in the league for 17 years reached out to some of his NBA colleagues for advice on how to handle the extra preparation time. Elaine Thompson, File AP Photo