Khris Davis lets Make-A-Wish kid sign jersey, slugs long HR

Oakland Athletics’ Khris Davis swings on a pitch from Texas Rangers’ Bartolo Colon in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. Davis’ jersey is signed by Anthony Slocumb, a child from the Make A Wish Foundation, seen on Davis’ left shoulder. Davis hit his 37th home run of the season wearing the signed jersey. Ben Margot AP Photo