Heisman darkhorses: Can Browning repeat Mayfield’s path?

FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2017, file photo, Washington quarterback Jake Browning (3) throws against Penn State during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game in Glendale, Ariz. Browning is hoping to repeat what Baker Mayfield did last year. Mayfield was a Heisman Trophy longshot in the preseason but ended up winning the award while leading Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff for the second time in three years. The senior leads a list of Heisman contenders who are off the radar. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File) Ross D. Franklin AP