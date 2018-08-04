Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. delivers against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John McCoy)
Houston’s McCullers leaves game with elbow discomfort

The Associated Press

August 04, 2018 11:34 PM

Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. left a game against the Dodgers because of right elbow discomfort.

The right-hander gave up two hits in four innings, struck out five and walked two before departing Saturday night.

The Astros were leading 1-0 when McCullers walked off while pointing to his right arm.

They added four runs in the sixth to take a 5-0 lead.

McCullers was back on the mound at Dodger Stadium for the first time since starting Game 7 of last year's World Series, when the Astros beat Los Angeles.

He had lost his previous three starts.

