Astros brass huddles to discuss Osuna’s pending arrival

FILE - In this April 10, 2018, file photo, Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Roberto Osuna throws to a Baltimore Orioles batter during a baseball game in Baltimore. Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch has met privately with the team’s owner and general manager ahead of Osuna being activated following a 75-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy. Hinch says Osuna will join the Astros in Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 5, and be activated for the series finale against the Dodgers. The Astros acquired the right-handed reliever from the Blue Jays at the trade deadline this week. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) Patrick Semansky AP